JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

