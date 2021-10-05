JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of JetBlue Airways worth $48,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

