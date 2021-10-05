JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

JOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $451.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.