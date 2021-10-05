Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $6.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.37 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.76. 72,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,961. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 845.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.