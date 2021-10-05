Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.