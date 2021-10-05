JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.80 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.80 ($17.41) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.56 ($14.78).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

