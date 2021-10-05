JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,711,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $144,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

