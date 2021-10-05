JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,549,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $126,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

