JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123.62 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 318,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $123,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TEL stock opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.