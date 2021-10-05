JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $120,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,647 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

