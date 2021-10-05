JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 454,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634,560. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.44. The company has a market capitalization of $505.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

