JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

