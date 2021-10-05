JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,579 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.84% of Casey’s General Stores worth $133,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

