JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 76,027 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.69% of Brady worth $136,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

BRC stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.