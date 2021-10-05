Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,839,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,496. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

