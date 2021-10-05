Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,428 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.74. The company had a trading volume of 264,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

