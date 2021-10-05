Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,551. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.