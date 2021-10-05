Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,061 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

