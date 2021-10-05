Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,402 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.