Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

