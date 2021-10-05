Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

