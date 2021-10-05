Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

