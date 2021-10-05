Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Barclays

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target cut by Barclays from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $276.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.68 and a 200-day moving average of $281.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

