Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 18,282 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.58% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,506. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

