Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 29,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,590. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

