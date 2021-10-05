Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

