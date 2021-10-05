Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,445 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.92. 48,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

