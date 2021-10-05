Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.76. 8,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.61. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.