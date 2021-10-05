KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.85

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 30275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

