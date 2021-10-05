KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 121,361 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.43.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

