KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

