Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $228.64 million and $20.46 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,116.87 or 0.08262246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00259864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.