Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. Kering has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

