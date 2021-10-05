Keybank National Association OH Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after acquiring an additional 899,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of TRGP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

