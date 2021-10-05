Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,395 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

VMI opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

