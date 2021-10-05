Keybank National Association OH Takes $764,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

