KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

MA stock opened at $344.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

