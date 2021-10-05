Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $35,300,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

