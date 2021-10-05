Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $142.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

