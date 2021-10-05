Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 56% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $249,579.72 and $67.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.54 or 0.08234167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00260603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00111362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013399 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.