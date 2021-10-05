Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.