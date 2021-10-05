KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

KNYJY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

