Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $75,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $21,539,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $21,375,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

