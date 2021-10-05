Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.42 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.