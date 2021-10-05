Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 324,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,392. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.