Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $45.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $45,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

