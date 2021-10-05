Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $48.65 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Vipshop worth $48,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,563,000 after acquiring an additional 454,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 426,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,678,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

