Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $54.14 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 178,432 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.