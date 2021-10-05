Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $67 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302,547 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $67,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.64.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

