Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 109,617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,617 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of KLA worth $75,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.37 and a 200 day moving average of $326.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

